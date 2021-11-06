Dorothy Mildred Fox, of Dickerson, passed peacefully Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. She was 83 years old and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Earl Kennith Fox.
Known familiarly as Dot, she loved gardening, cooking, canning, reading and crosswords. Mostly, she was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved sharing stories, food and time with her family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert C. Eiker and Mildred B. Eiker (Ott); a daughter, Ann Marie; and a granddaughter, Courtney Lyons. She is survived by six children, Teresa Sherman, Dotty Lyons, Sandy Frantz, Patty Baqir, Kenny Fox and David Fox; grandchildren, Michael, Jessi, Cassie, Chelsey, Sean, Gannon, Grace, Emma, Christopher, Emily, Austin, Victoria, Ryder and Lyla; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.