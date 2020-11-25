Dorothy Misner

Dorothy Emogene Cutsail Misner, 94, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was just a few weeks shy of her 95th birthday.
“Dottie” to her friends, “Aunt Dot” to nieces and nephews, “Mom” to her children, and “Grammy” to her nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, she cherished family above all.
She was the wife of James W. Misner for 36 years until his passing in 1981. Dottie was the third of five children, all girls, born to the late William Keefer and Marie Staley Cutsail on Dec. 7, 1925.
Dottie is survived by her four children, James C. Misner and wife Linda, Joyce Misner Snyder, Jeffrey L. Misner and wife Erin, and Janette Misner Campbell; grandchildren, Jay Misner and significant other Carolyn, Kim Misner Remsburg and husband Jamie, Kati Misner Frizzell and husband Billy, Derek Snyder and significant other Kelly, Dr. Kevin Misner and wife Ashley, Abby Campbell Hanks and husband Joe, Ryan Misner and wife Erin, Kelly Misner, and Kara Misner; great-grandchildren Victoria (Scott), Darius (Nicole), Nicholas, Veronica (Robbie), Reanna (Hunter), Cory, Valerie, Max, Mason, Julian, and Aurora; stepgreat-grandchildren Brandon, Megan and Katie; and great-great- grandchildren Savannah, Tristan, Kaydanse, Easton, Skyler, Rhett, and June. Great-great-grandchild No. 8 is expected to arrive next February. She is also survived by a sister, Marlene Cutsail Clark and husband Walt; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Katherine Miles, Mildred Golibart, and Jean Keilholtz.
Dottie lived through the Great Depression and was celebrating her 16th birthday on the day Pearl Harbor was attacked. She graduated from Walkersville High School in 1942 in the midst of World War Il. She attended Baltimore Business College where she learned bookkeeping. She worked for several businesses doing bookkeeping. After marrying WWII Navy veteran Jim Misner in 1945, they built a house on a small lot near Woodsboro. Together, they started Misner’s Tile & Carpet Shop in 1955 and purchased a building on Water Street in Frederick for the business. Dottie did the bookkeeping while also doing part-time bookkeeping for Staub’s Wine and Liquor Store on Market Street, in addition to raising three children at the time. After Jim’s passing in 1981, and after having suffered bad losses from the Great Frederick Flood of 1976, Dottie began looking for an alternate site for the business and purchased a property on 4th Street. She built a new building on the site of a former junkyard and moved the business there. Together with son James and daughter Jan, they operated the business from that location until she retired and sold the business in 1989. She then spent much of her time caring for granddaughter Abby. She stayed very active in retirement, coordinating activities of the Rainbow Belles, serving as treasurer of the Walkersville Seniors, and planning Walkersville High School Class of 1942 reunions. Through the years, Dottie proved to be quite the entrepreneur. Besides the tile and carpet business, she bought and sold over 30 properties. She was also quite the battler, having overcome two knee replacements, breast cancer, and several heart attacks. She continued to live on her own and even kept driving until near the very end. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she would sometimes visit the Kountry Kitchen restaurant in Thurmont (she loved their broasted chicken dinners) and pick up meals for herself and several friends which she would deliver to their homes. She was a remarkable lady.
Dottie will be greatly missed by her friends and family, especially the ladies of the Rainbow Belles and the Walkersville Seniors. She will be missed by cousins Harold (Loberta) and Mary Margaret, nephews Bobby (Penny), Billy, and Jay (Betty), and nieces Brenda and Gwen (Charlie). Her Wormans Mill neighbors will also miss her during their weekly meetings in the circle (while maintaining proper social distancing due to the COVID-19 virus of course). She will be missed by close friends Betty Stull and Fran Shaffer-Cofer as well as housemate Sia Moiwo. She will be especially missed by her dog Brownie.
Dottie enjoyed attending the Staley family reunions each year, as well as Rocky Hill festivals and Utica picnics. She was always a faithful servant of God, attending regular church service whenever possible. Her friend Fran would often pick her up and take her to Sunday services. She often talked about how well her family treated her, but we know it was really she that treated us well.
The family would like to thank Pastor Timothy Fisher, Frederick Health Hospice, and aide Merley.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment will be private. Arrangements are with Resthaven Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Services may be viewed via livestream during or after the service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at resthaven.us obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Walkersville Community Church, the Calvary Assembly of God (Walkersville), or one of her favorite charities which included the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.