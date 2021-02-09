Mrs. Dorothy Dexter Mitchell, 80, of Frederick and formerly of Stanardsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4. 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of John F. Mitchell. Born on May 23, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth Curtis Dexter.
Dorothy was a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in history. Dottie was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the United Methodist Women’s Mary-Martha Circle. She was also a former member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Stanardsville.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her daughter, Sally M. Meyers and husband Cliff, of Frederick; two granddaughters, Rubie and Madeline Meyers; her brother, Richard Dexter, of Georgia; her sister, Margaret Dexter, of Tennessee; and three nephews, Richard, Travis and Brett Dexter. She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis M. Mitchell.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick. Interment will be private. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, Organ Fund, 131 W. 2nd St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Dottie, or “Mama Dot” as she was affectionately known by her granddaughters, was a loving, devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, quick wit, and quiet humor.