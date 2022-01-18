Dorothy P. Holt

Dorothy Elizabeth Patrick Holt, age 96, of Walkersville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her home.
Born June 25, 1925 to Belden Patrick and Olivia Poole Patrick, she had fond memories of being raised on the family farm in Woodbine. Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Lisbon High School and a 1945 graduate of Towson State Teachers College. She married Charles Luther Holt and celebrated 56 years with him until his passing in 2002.
Dorothy taught in elementary schools in Howard and Frederick counties for 12 years and then worked as a substitute teacher and nursery school teacher while raising her children. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Woodsboro, where she previously sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served as the youth superintendent. She was also a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company.
Dorothy enjoyed flower gardening and reading. Her favorite times were spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Sharon M. Holt (Dr. Gerald L. Phillips) of Towson and Dr. Patrick L. Holt (Michelle V. Trotta) of Louisville, KY; grandson, Alexander Charles Trotta-Holt; step grandchildren, Jennifer Bridges, Gerry and Joshua Phillips; step great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Isabel Bridges, Jasha and Aveline Fassold-Phillips; siblings, Janet Dodson and David Patrick (Ann); and sister-in-law, Barbara Patrick.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Jean Hardy and James Patrick.
A private graveside service in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, will be held at the convenience of her family.
A memorial service will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Church, 8 N. 2nd Street, Woodsboro, MD 21798, or Habitat for Humanity, 322 W. Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543.
