Dorothy Ranneberger

Dorothy Marie (Remsberg) Ranneberger, 97, from Frederick, Maryland, passed peacefully from this life on Feb. 21, 2022. Born March 28, 1924, in Jefferson, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harry Remsberg and the late Althea Brown Remsberg. She was married to Donald M. Ranneberger for 59 years, until his passing in August of 2004.
Dorothy and her husband, Donald, were dairy farmers in the Buckeystown area for most of their lives. Family and friends could always be found at their farm for conversation, fun or just to help out.
Dorothy decided to see the country, going on many bus trips with friends and family. People were drawn to her smile and sense of fun in everything she did. She loved to play bingo, watch game shows and do puzzles. Dorothy was an avid Scrabble player. Most of all, she loved her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Sue Ann Lodge and husband, Frederic H.; son-in-law, Ronald Rough (Connie); and sister, Charlotte Crampton. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lori Adams (Kevin), Lynn Wilcom (Alan), Frederic D. Lodge (Elisabeth) and Jeffrey Rough (Cathy). In addition, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Kristen Hogan (Lucas), Jacob Adams (Alyssa), Ashley Wilcom, Sarah Stull, Andrew Adams, Allison Wilcom, Augustus Chakmakian-Lodge and Milo Chakmakian-Lodge. She is also survived by three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband, Donald M. Ranneberger; daughter, Donna Rough; infant son; brothers, Robert Remsberg and Charles Remsberg; and sisters, Mary Louise Remsberg and Jeannette Kelly.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Darrel Justh will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.