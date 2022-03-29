Dorothy Seek

Dorothy Isabelle Seek, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away March 25, 2022, at the age of 95 into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early-morning hours.
Dorothy was born Nov. 6, 1926, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to the late Michael John Snyder Jr. and Adele Miriam (Hawk) Snyder. Born into a family of five girls, Dorothy dearly loved her sisters. After graduating from Allentown High School, she went on to receive a degree from secretarial school. Her passion for swimming led her to a local pool, where she met her sweetheart, Robert J. Seek, whom she later married Feb. 14, 1948, after his return from the second World War.
The couple welcomed three children and fostered many others while embarking on a life of ministry together. Dorothy served faithfully alongside her husband, who pastored the Cedar Lawn Missionary Church in Hagerstown for more than 50 years. She delighted in her involvement in the children’s ministry; shared her gift of music as the song leader; and taught as a vacation Bible school teacher. Service to others was a hallmark of Dorothy’s life that reached beyond her church and into the community. For over 50 years, Dorothy and Robert prepared meals and facilitated church services at the Hagerstown Christian Rescue Mission, where she was a member of the auxiliary. She cherished her years at the Hagerstown YMCA while providing swim lessons for persons with disabilities.
As the years went on, age didn’t seem to slow Dorothy down. She enjoyed daily walks with her beloved dog, Willow. Her many hobbies included bowling, swimming, songwriting and ceramics. Her gift for caring for the home was displayed in her baking, canning and gardening. She loved visiting the Washington County Senior Center, where her passion for card playing and board games fueled her competitive nature. She enjoyed traveling to Israel, Hawaii and many other places with her husband. Delighting in food and fellowship was a favorite pastime with family and friends, and she was not bashful to share her faith or home to those in need. Dorothy owned a cleaning business for over 40 years. She faithfully provided her services to local companies and residences, developing many close friendships along the way.
She leaves behind son, Timothy R. Seek Sr. and wife Linda; son, Jonathan Michael Seek; and daughter, Roberta Louise Greenwald. She has been blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Minnich Funeral Home, located at 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2 at Northside Mennonite Church, located at 716 N. Locust St., Hagerstown, Maryland, with Pastor Gary Zook officiating. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Memorial Gardens, where she will join her husband. Flowers are welcome, and donations can be made to Northside Mennonite Church or Hagerstown Rescue Mission, 125 N. Prospect Street, Hagerstown, MD 21741, in her memory. Thank you to all her neighbors, caregivers, medical professionals, church family and friends who lovingly cared for and supported her in her time of need. Online condolences are being accepted at minnichfh.com.