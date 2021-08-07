Dorothy Staples Egbert died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Aug. 1 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The daughter of Laurence and Ruth Staples, she was predeceased by her sister, Priscilla Staples Goodby; and her former husband, Dr. Lawrence Egbert.
She is survived by her five children, Louise Treitman (Rick), Lexington, Massachusetts; Ruth Walker (Ron), Stillwater, Oklahoma, Dave Egbert (Imane), Beirut, Lebanon, James Egbert (Peg), Eureka, California, and Ben Egbert (TJ), Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ambassador James Goodby, and his children. She was 93 years old.
Dorothy was born and grew up in Washington, D.C. A descendant of generations of Unitarian ministers, she was always connected to the church and spent her early years at All Souls Church in Washington, where her father was the executive director. She was an early childhood specialist, having earned degrees from Goucher College in Maryland and Wheelock College in Massachusetts. She worked at the Page School of Wellesley College, at day care centers in Frederick, Maryland, and for the Maryland state government. She also taught kindergarten in Shiraz, Iran, while her husband was visiting faculty at Pahlavi University Medical School.
Dorothy has lived the last 14 years in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but previously spent many years in Frederick, Maryland, and Wellesley, Massachusetts. She was beloved by her family and will be sorely missed.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for Oct. 2 in Stillwater. Donations in her memory can be made to the Unitarian Church of Stillwater or a charity of your choice.
Dorothy’s family would like to express heartfelt appreciation for all the love and incredible care she received for many years at Primrose Retirement Community. Also, many thanks to the Karman Legacy Hospice for their loving care.