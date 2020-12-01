Dorothy Strine Kline, 78, formerly of Thurmont, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Dove Hospice House in Westminster. She was the wife of the late Silas Edward Kline. Born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Myerstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Paul R. Strine and Frances Elizabeth (Hahn) Strine.
Dorothy was a member of Weller United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She graduated from Frostburg University in 1963 and received her master’s degree from Western Maryland College. She was a school teacher and taught second grade for 27 years in Frederick County, six years at Lewistown Elementary and 21 years at Thurmont Elementary.
Mrs. Kline is survived by her sisters, Mary Frances Snyder and Patricia Lee Bull; and her stepdaughter, Joan Eyler.
A memorial service will be held on the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Weller Methodist Church in Thurmont, Maryland.
