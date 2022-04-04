Dorothy Stull

Mrs. Dorothy Loretta Wright Stull, 88, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Frederick Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Henry P. Stull. They were married on March 12, 1955. Dorothy was born on March 6, 1934, in Seymour, Indiana. She was a daughter of the late William A. and Loretta Foland Wright.
She gradated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1952. Dorothy had worked at Fort Detrick as a secretary when it was Camp Detrick. Dorothy worked in real estate as a broker for S & S Realty Corp., where she retired from in 1980. She was a member of the Frederick County Realtors Association. She and her husband did reenacting of the Civil War. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, going to auctions and flea markets. She loved and cared about the welfare of animals, and the protection of the environment and wilderness areas. Dorothy was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her son, Philip M. Stull, of Frederick, and several nieces, nephews and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, William A. Wright Jr.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend may meet inside the main gate of the cemetery, by 10:45 a.m. to then proceed to the graveside. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835-3129.