Dorothy Taylor

Dorothy G. Taylor, 93, of Frederick, passed from this life Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Gerald Taylor, who died in 2013.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, she was the daughter of John Jones and Alice Hill Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Taylor and wife Ethel, of Frederick, Gary Taylor and wife Denise, of Charles Town, West Virginia, and Jon Taylor, of Danville, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Mark Taylor; and granddaughter, Leah Taylor.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life journey will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Solid Rock Assembly of God, 3726 Clay St., Point of Rocks, Maryland. Pastor Debbie Gillispie will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the above named church.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com