Dorothy Testerman

Dorothy L. Testerman, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday May 6, 2022 at Dove Hospice in Westminster, MD. Dorothy was born on December 25, 1933 in Frederick, MD and was the daughter of Arden Lods and Ella Mae Parker-Lods.
Dorothy first met her husband William Roderick on his family farm when she was 13 years old. They were married in 1954 and were together until his untimely death in 1984. She later married Paul Testerman. Paul passed away in 2012.
She was a loving and giving mother who adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy loved being silly and having sleepovers with her grandchildren. She often took them to the park to feed the ducks.
Dorothy is survived by her son Mark Roderick, daughter Rebecca Servey and daughter-in-law Susan Roderick, grandchildren Justin and Jason Waldron and Sarah Roderick, great grandchildren Mackenzie, Brody and Harper Waldron and her sister Mary Helen Roderick in Texas. In addition to her husbands, Dorothy is predeceased by her son William Roderick and siblings June Stone, Ralph “Pete” Lods and Lillian Whipp.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 5 to 8 pm at the Keeney and Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Services will be held in the Etchison Memorial Chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, May 11 at 11:00 AM. The interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com