Dorothy Valentine

Dorothy Blanche (Harbaugh) Valentine, 92, of Emmitsburg, MD passed away on Tuesday April 7th at home surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of the late J. Richard Valentine for 70 years. Born September 9, 1927 in Loys Station, MD, she was the eldest daughter of the late Elbert Charles and Lucy Blanche (Long) Harbaugh.
She was a 1945 graduate of Thurmont High School. Dorothy was a member of the Toms Creek United Methodist Church, a community that she dearly loved. She spent many years volunteering in various capacities including her favorite activity of oyster patting for the Annual Oyster and Turkey Dinner.
Dorothy loved quilting, gardening, baking and taking care of her family and farm. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Surviving Dorothy are her son, Dennis Valentine and fiancé, Cindy of Emmitsburg, MD; daughter-in-law, Kaye Valentine of Fairfield, PA; granddaughter, Christy Turner and great-grandsons, Christian and William of Charles Town, WV and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Gary W. Valentine; brothers, Donald, Henry and William and her sister, Mary Jean Seiss.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the devoted caregiver teams of Home.
Instead of Frederick County and Hospice of Carroll County. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Toms Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.