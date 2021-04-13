Dorothy W. Dorsey

Dorothy Wachter “Dottie” Dorsey, of Woodsboro, age 87, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Citizens Care Center of Frederick. Born Oct. 14, 1933, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Helen Summers Wachter. She was the wife of Carroll Ray Dorsey, who predeceased her on Jan. 22, 2021.
Following graduation from Frederick High School, she worked for the FBI and then C&P Telephone. After raising her son, she worked at the Scott Key Center in Frederick.
Dottie was a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Utica, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a charter member of Glen W. Eyler American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Woodsboro.
Surviving are a son, Michael Dorsey and friend Debbie, of Woodsboro; grandson, Ray Dorsey and wife Katie, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania; and a great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by one sister.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, followed by a funeral service at 1p.m. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. Pastor Ron Brown will officiate. Private interment will be in Utica Cemetery, Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 10625 Old Frederick Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
