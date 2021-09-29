Dorothy Wenner

Dorothy Caroline Wenner (nee Fauble), of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away at the age of 90 on Sept. 25, 2021, in her home. Born Oct. 16, 1930, in Weverton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Fauble and Elva M Fauble (nee Danner). Dorothy was the financial secretary at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Rohrersville, Maryland. At the church, she also was a Sunday school teacher and was in charge of the church kitchen. She also loved watching Little League baseball, enjoyed word searches and loved talking on the phone, carrying her portable phone everywhere she went. Surviving Dorothy is her granddaughter, Amber Hewett; grandson, Jeffrey Martin and wife Kelsie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Calvin J. Wenner, who passed in 2000; one daughter, Caroline Martin; three sisters; and six brothers. Funeral arrangements are held with the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Family and friends may be received for viewing Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 3346 Gapland Road, Rohrersville, MD 21779. On Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, family and friends can be received from 10-11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Clayton Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Heights Cemetery, 1911 Rohrersville Road, Brownsville MD 21715. Pallbearers in attendance will be Jeffrey Martin, Jeff Hewett, Charles Payne, Jason Fauble, Christopher Fauble and Grant Lescalleet. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Fauble, Arnold Martin and William Minnick. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy’s name to the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 3346 Gapland Road, Rohrersville MD 21779, or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
