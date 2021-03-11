Douglas Allen, age 63, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the age of 63.
Doug dedicated his life to service — beginning his career with the D.C. Police, where he served for eight years, and then the Fairfax County Police for 28 years. In 1978, he joined the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad Alumni Association, where he served for 23 years as vice president.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Alvah David Allen. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Allen; mother, Vivas Allen; brother, Martin Allen; sister, Justine Cowan; his nephews, Tim Cowan and Ian Allen; and nieces, Cath Cowan and Abigail Allen.
Doug touched the hearts of everyone who knew him and will be missed greatly.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited seating. Those attending must wear a mask or adequate face covering and observe social distancing.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15 at at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Damascus, Maryland. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Maryland.
If you wish to share condolences, memories or photos, please visit our website, molesworthwilliams.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a mental health charity of your choice.