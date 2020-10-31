Douglas Bennett

Douglas Leroy Bennett, 76, of Monrovia, Maryland, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. He was born in Damascus on Feb. 8, 1944 to Leroy and Helen Bennett.
Surviving besides his loving wife Brenda are two sons, Kevin and Douglas; one stepson, Bill Pawlowski (Ashlee); one daughter, Ashley Vinar (Jeremy); one stepdaughter, Kelly Tilton (Jeff); five grandchildren, Corrie, Robert, Callie, Connor and Mollie; two great-granddaughters, Willow and Wyatt; a special brother in-law and best friend, Bernie Kelly (Charlotte); a special friend, Jeramie Calandro; two brothers-in-law, Thomas and Larry Kelly; one sister in-law, Debbie McClung (Murl); and many nieces and nephews.
He retired from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in 1990 and Montgomery County Public Schools in 2007. He was a life member of Hyattstown VFD, where he held many positions including chief.
He is preceded in death by a loving son, Christopher; his mother; his father; and a brother.
Services will be private.
