Douglas Bowie

Douglas M. Bowie, 78 of Frederick, passed peacefully on July 8, 2021. The son of the late Walter W. Bowie and Etta Palmer Bowie and predeceased by his sisters; Beverly Bowie and Constance Palmer. Douglas later moved to Harrisburg,PA and worked for Harrisburg Hospital. He loved traveling, playing his saxophone and bingo. Douglas leaves to celebrate his memory his children; Douglas Mitchell, Richard Mitchell, Kateasha Anderson, Ivy Bowie and Jerry Covington, his sister Martha (Maurice) Boyd, several grands, great grands, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at Hooper Memorial Home, Inc., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., visitation at 10 a.m., mask are still required. www.hooperfuneral.com.
