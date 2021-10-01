Douglas Dostalik

Douglas Jay Dostalik, of Middletown Maryland, passed away at the age of 61 on Sept. 25, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Sept. 20, 1960, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Joseph Edward Dostalik and Mary Elizabeth Dostalik (nee Hrestak).
Doug resided in Middletown, Maryland, and had previously lived in Oberlin, Pennsylvania. He was a loving husband, father and protector. He graduated first in his class from the Electronic Institute in Steelton, Pennsylvania, then worked for 40 years at Hughes Network Systems, with his last position being senior director of field services technical support. Doug loved gardening — it was his lifelong hobby. He would grow tomatoes and peppers with his father and brother. When his father passed, Doug and his brother carried out the tradition and perfected the varieties of tomatoes they grew. He also shared this passion with his daughter. Doug also enjoyed woodworking and photography.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dawn Dostalik, of Middletown, Maryland; and his daughter, Samantha Dostalik and companion David Ramsburg, of Boonsboro, Maryland. Doug is also survived by his brothers, Jeff Dostalik and wife Karol, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Mark Dostalik, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania.
Funeral arrangements are held with Harman Funeral Home, 305 N. Potomac St., Hagerstown, Maryland. A private interment will be handled by the Wiedeman Funeral Home, 357 S. Harrisburg St., Oberlin Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Douglas' name to the American Cancer Society, 800-277-2345.