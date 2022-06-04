On April 15, 2022, Douglas Edward Rumpf passed away. He was born Nov. 12, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to parents Arthur N. Rumpf Sr. and Frances Smallwood Rumpf.
He was married to Jeanne Ramsey, who preceded him in death earlier this year. He is survived by sister, Connie Marie Buck; Arthur N. Rumpf Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda; one aunt; and many cousins.
Doug was in the pool industry his entire adult life, and was a guitar artist. His love for music just permeated in everything he did.
His services will be held at 11 a.m. June 18, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Laurel, Maryland, where we will honor Doug’s life.