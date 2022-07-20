Douglas Pitts

Douglas Masters Pitts, age 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died on July 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Doug was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Washington, D.C., the son of Harry Bristol Pitts and Virginia Masters Pitts.

He graduated from high school in 1973, and attended The Ohio State University and Prince George’s Community College. As a young man, Doug hitchhiked in 45 of the 50 states, missing only the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii. He settled in Ohio for a few years and remembered it fondly. He was passionate about music and held the copyrights to over 300 original songs for guitar as well as pieces for piano and mandolin.