Douglas Pitts

Douglas Masters Pitts, age 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died on July 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Doug was born Sept. 14, 1955, in Washington, D.C., the son of Harry Bristol Pitts and Virginia Masters Pitts.
He graduated from high school in 1973, and attended The Ohio State University and Prince George’s Community College. As a young man, Doug hitchhiked in 45 of the 50 states, missing only the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii. He settled in Ohio for a few years and remembered it fondly. He was passionate about music and held the copyrights to over 300 original songs for guitar as well as pieces for piano and mandolin.
A thoughtful and compassionate man, he spent most of his career at Way Station, a division of Sheppard Pratt, helping the mentally ill and developmentally disabled. He had an outstanding sense of humor and did fantastic renditions of Richard Nixon speaking the lyrics to “Build Me Up, Buttercup” and “I Saw Her Standing There.”
He is survived by his wife, Denise Brohawn Pitts; and his older daughter, Colleen Ellen Brohawn aka, Elana Colleen Pitts. He was predeceased by his younger daughter, Shresta Corinne Pitts.
