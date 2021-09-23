Douglas Pritchard

Douglas Thomas Pritchard, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Married to Marty since Dec. 29, 1985, the two were devoted to each other for more than 40 years. Doug was a father to Steven Myers and a proud and loving grandparent to Joshua Carroll and Sophia Emily Grace. They were his whole heart.
Born Sept. 6, 1957, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, he was known for his ability to talk to anyone about anything. He will be missed by many, including his niece, Sierra Myers, with whom he had crazy adventures; his best friend, Wayne Grunberg, whom he loved grabbing coffee and going fishing with; and his brothers, Brian, Glenn and David Pritchard, their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Carol Pritchard.
Doug and Marty lived in the D.C. area for more than 40 years, were very active in the real estate community, working with Century 21 Real Estate for more than 30 years, and they helped with many charities such as Easter Seals. Doug loved to help others and was always willing to teach someone if there was knowledge he could share. He was a mentor and friend, always there for others. His family was made of more than just blood, it was all of the special people in his life: agents, clients, friends alike. You all meant the world to him, and he loved his family more than they will ever know.
Friends and business associates are asked to share memories of Doug with his family by sending them to memoriesofdougp@gmail.com.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Interment will take place in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may also be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com