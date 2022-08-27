Douglas Stewart Kaplan, 74, of Urbana, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a long and difficult battle with leukemia.
Born in 1947 to the late Milton and Blume Kaplan in Washington, D.C., he graduated from Wilson High School and went on to study electrical engineering at George Washington University.
In the summer of 1974, Doug “picked up” Peggy, and they married in 1983 at Holly Hills Country Club, ending with a helicopter ride to the airport for a two-week honeymoon in the Greek Islands and Israel. Doug had been her “rock” and partner for 47 years and she his savior from snakes, spiders and stinkbugs.
Doug was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and community. When invested in a topic, from vacations and building Meschugge’s Dream to local politics, he would learn every detail and design schedules, charts, flyers and spreadsheets to convey the details and facts. Doug, along with Peggy, could time activities down to the minute for their entertaining parties with delicious food including clam dip, disco balls and football tickets. He truly loved to debate issues, especially with longtime friends, and to play with his marvelous dog, Tuxedo. Doug was comfortable, whether leading a meeting, holding a Passover Seder or putting up and decorating a 12-foot-tall or shorter “pregnant” Christmas tree. He will be remembered by many as “The Pain,” “I don’t get mad, I get even,” “If it’s healthy, I don’t like it,” and the conquering of all in Mexican Train.
Along with activism in his local areas since college, Doug was the president of the Sugarloaf Conservancy from 2008 to 2012. His leadership along with the dedicated officers and members fought and won a major battle against Potomac Edison’s PATH power line through multiple states and stopped the Thurston Road shooting range and event venue.
After years in electrical sales, owning Deli & Dessert in Frederick, and working as a government contractor, Doug retired in 2014.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; children, Denise Biddinger and Sarah Smith; granddaughter, Sabrina Biddinger and partner Alonzo Dorsey; great-granddaughter, Kairi; sister, Susan and John Holen; two nieces, Marla and Beth Simon; and cousins, Elyse Kaplan, and Lloyd, Nadine, Martin and Barbara Needle. He also leaves behind many close, very-loved friends and acquaintances from over the years.
The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at Doug and Peggy’s home near Urbana afterward. Services will be cast on hiltonfh.com under Doug’s page.
We ask that anyone wanting to make a donation give to the Holocaust Museum or Wounded Warriors.