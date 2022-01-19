Douglas Williams

Douglas A. Williams, 62 of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Med Star Washington Hospital Center after a long illness. Born in Frederick, Maryland on February 14, 1959, he was the son of the late Douglas U. & Janice (Creamer) Williams. Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha R. (Johnson) Williams. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, attended Quinn Chapel AME Church in Frederick and was an honorary member of the Frederick Elks Club. Doug was an avid Washington Redskins Fan, routed for Notre Dame football, Duke basketball and the Baltimore Orioles. He had been employed at The Gettysburg Hospital, Roto Rex Corp and Jacoby Transportation through the years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Turkessa Gordor (Dominic) of Frederick, Gito Williams of Frederick, Derland Williams (Stephanie) of Gettysburg and Deris Womack of Frederick, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a brother, Alvin Williams of Hagerstown and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this year. Tributes and Condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Open newsletters
These community newsletters are open to all; you do not need to be a member to sign up. (Although we hope you do join us!)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.