Douglas Williams

Douglas A. Williams, 62 of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Med Star Washington Hospital Center after a long illness. Born in Frederick, Maryland on February 14, 1959, he was the son of the late Douglas U. & Janice (Creamer) Williams. Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha R. (Johnson) Williams. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, attended Quinn Chapel AME Church in Frederick and was an honorary member of the Frederick Elks Club. Doug was an avid Washington Redskins Fan, routed for Notre Dame football, Duke basketball and the Baltimore Orioles. He had been employed at The Gettysburg Hospital, Roto Rex Corp and Jacoby Transportation through the years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Turkessa Gordor (Dominic) of Frederick, Gito Williams of Frederick, Derland Williams (Stephanie) of Gettysburg and Deris Womack of Frederick, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, a brother, Alvin Williams of Hagerstown and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date this year. Tributes and Condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.