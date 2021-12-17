Dr. Carol Hamilton Zehnacker died on Nov. 21, 2021, after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — Lou Gehrig’s disease. Born is Ossining, New York, on Dec. 27, 1944, Carol was the only child of the late Robert McKee and Helen Smith McKee. She graduated from Mary Immaculate High School in Ossining, and Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. Carol’s passion for the mechanics of the human body drove her to further pursue her studies, acquiring a certificate in physical therapy from Duke University School of Medicine. After finishing her studies at Duke, Carol moved with her former husband, Dan Hamilton, to Massachusetts and then to Frederick, Maryland, where she also earned a master’s degree in managerial science from Hood College.
Dr. Zehnacker’s business skills and devotion to healing through physical therapy led her to found Amber Hill Physical Therapy in 1985. After 15 years, she sold the business, freeing her to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. It was after this time that she began to see clients in their homes and, later, at her own home. Among Dr. Zehnacker’s many professional honors, those bestowed by the Maryland Chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association, in which she was an active and valued member and representative, included: the 2005 Henry A. and Florence P. Kendall Award for Outstanding Physical Therapist, the 2018 Richard T. Perez Jr. Distinguished Service Award and the 2019 Stephen N. Levine Award. In 2019, Carol was awarded the Widener University Alumni Distinguished Service Award.
In 2021, Dr. Zehnacker achieved national recognition when she was awarded the 2021 Lucy Blair Service Award from the American Physical Therapy Association. This prestigious award honors a physical therapist member whose contributions to APTA are of exceptional quality.
Carol was an active participant in the community life of Frederick. While maintaining her practice and teaching responsibilities, she served the Women’s Giving Circle, and she was on the Board of Directors of Heartly House for Victims of Domestic Violence.
Carol’s avocation was exercise. She enjoyed running, biking and swimming, and unsurprisingly, she was a decorated triathlete. The joy she experienced over the years in those activities further spurred her work as a physical therapist and complemented her training as a certified personal trainer. She labored to assist others in reaching their optimum level of movement after injury or surgery. Additionally, Dr. Zehnacker taught health-related courses for older adults at the Institute for Learning in Retirement at Frederick Community College for 21 years.
Carol’s greatest joy was her family. Her husband, Mike Zehnacker, was a stalwart provider of love, support and encouragement. Carol’s daughters, Virginia and Vicki, honor her in being amazing, talented, strong and compassionate women. Carol’s tender-hearted and dearly loved, son, Rob, preceded her in death in 2009. She delighted in her grandchildren and imparted to them her love of nature and the outdoors, particularly in her “happy place” — a quiet, green, open spot that she shared with them and special friends, soaking in the sun and fresh air and relishing the herons, egrets and red-winged blackbirds that happened by during a visit.
Carol is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Virginia Jago and her husband Chris, and Vicki DeVriendt and her husband, Andrew; as well as her grandchildren, Rakim Hamilton, Jace and Cooper Jago, and Alex, Alli and Amber DeVriendt.
Dr. Carol Hamilton Zehnacker was an inspired professional, a tenacious individual and a compassionate human being. She spoke her truth without compromise and truly appreciated the many blessings bestowed on her by family and friends. Her enduring legacy will be her sassy spirit that was evident in the way she lived her life. That spirit continues in all of those whose lives have been touched by Carol’s: her family, friends, patients and the community in which she made her home.The family would like to give special thanks to her numerous friends who supported her in her final days, especially Babs and Dee at Frederick Hospice, Susan, Melanie and Peggy.
Services will be held Monday, Dec. 20 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (8428 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702). Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a mass celebration at 12:30 p.m. followed by a gathering from 2-5 p.m. at Brewer’s Alley (124 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to fight ALS (donate.als.org) or help the Frederick Humane Society (fchs.org/donate).