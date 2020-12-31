Dr. Donald Zentz Koons, of Gainesville, Florida, died Dec. 28, 2020. Born July 22, 1928, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Clyde O. Koons and Beatrice (Koons) Kelly and was a resident of Frederick for 76 years.
Dr. Koons received a bachelor’s degree from The College of William & Mary and master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Maryland.
Except for serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he was employed by the Frederick County school system from 1949 until his retirement in 1990. He was the first educator to provide guidance and counseling services to junior high school students, and he founded personnel services in the county school system. He served as a teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and central office administrator.
He was a past president of the Frederick Jaycees and the Frederick Kiwanis Club, a past member of the Board of Directors of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the American Red Cross of Frederick County, Frederick County YMCA, Federated Charities of Frederick County and the church council of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Frederick. For more than 30 years, he taught a variety of Sunday School classes for children and adults. For several years, he served as a member and chair of the Personnel Commission of Frederick City.
Dr. Koons had extensive experience as a lecturer and consultant in the fields of personnel services andlabor relations. He represented the Board of Education in labor relations for 21 years. He was a past president of the Maryland Negotiations Service and the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Petty Koons, of Gainesville, Florida; son, Dr. Keith Petty Koons and wife Kathy of Oviedo, Florida; son, Dr. Jay Clyde Koons and wife Teresa, of Gainesville, Florida; granddaughters, Jennifer Koons, of Washington, D.C., and Allison Koons (Laura Ingram) of Ocoee, Florida; grandsons, Garrett Koons, of Gainesville, Florida, and Nathan Koons, of North Carolina; and granddaughter, Kaylyn Koons, of Gainesville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Federated Charities, 22 S. Market St. Suite 1, Frederick, MD 21701, or First Presbyterian Church 106 SW 3rd St., Gainesville FL 32601.