Dr. Edgar Allen “Al” Peden, Jr.

Dr. Edgar Allen Peden Jr., of Frederick, passed from this life May 10, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was 80. He was born in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, to Edgar Allen Peden Sr. and Bess Carlson Peden, and grew up in Denver, Colorado. Al always treasured the beauty of the Southwest and thought of himself as a native. He grew up in the Lutheran church and was a member of the Boy Scouts. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver and went on to Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska. It was there that he began his lifelong love of economics. He continued his studies at the University of Colorado, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and was admitted to membership in Phi Beta Kappa.
He received his Ph.D. in economics from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He worked at the Congressional Budget Office and later at the Veterans Health Administration, helping to develop health care policies and benefits for veterans. He taught economics at Miami University of Ohio but soon returned to the Washington, D.C., area to work for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, doing research in health care economics and designing policy for Congress under the auspices of the American Enterprise Institute. He was interested in showing the effects of government on the pricing of health care in the U.S. After his retirement from CMS, he published a book describing those influences. At the time of his death, he was working on an update to that book.
Al moved to Frederick when he met Kathryn Groth, who famously told him she would not leave Frederick, because she was running for election to the school board. He was very glad he moved to Frederick and soon found ways to contribute to his “new hometown.” He was a volunteer for the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. He also served on the board of directors of Nyakishenyi African Mission in Uganda. He has been a faithful member of the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick. His last weeks were brightened by watching the streaming of Sunday services on his iPad.
Dr. Peden leaves to grieve his passing his devoted wife, Kathryn “Katie” Groth; his son, Edgar Allen Peden III (Andrea); his daughter, Lynee Peden (Rashid); his brother, John C. Peden (Jane); granddaughters, Catherine Harpold (Dylan), Joyce Peden, Jacqueline Stover, Kaye Peden and Savannah Thompson; stepdaughter, Elisabeth Groth (Tim Snyder); stepson, Edward Groth (Stacey); four stepgrandchildren; and numerous other relations and friends. He was most fond of Molly, his dog, who picked him out of a lineup at the breeder’s farm.
Please consider making a donation in Al’s memory to the Nyakishenyi African Mission. Information can be found at namuganda.com.
Friends, family and neighbors are invited to attend a celebration of Al’s life from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the Eastview Barn, 7500 Oakmont Drive, Frederick. Drinks will be provided.