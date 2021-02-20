Dr. Edwin Russell Cornish Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Frederick, Maryland, on Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, the late Mary Gregg Cornish.
Born Feb. 22, 1923 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ed was the son of the late Edwin Russell Cornish Sr. and Blanche Fox Martin Cornish. Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was known for his sense of humor, quiet presence and inquisitive nature.
Ed received a baccalaureate degree, majoring in chemistry, and a doctor of medicine, both from the University of Pennsylvania. While completing his medical residency at Lankenau Medical Center near Philadelphia, Ed met his future wife, Mary Gregg, who was also in training at the hospital. Ed liked to share the story of first seeing Mary from the opposite side of an autopsy table and describing how she was “the best-looking person in the room.” The couple married in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on June 25, 1949.
The Cornish family moved to Frederick in 1955 and made their home in the Baker Park area. During their first years in Frederick, Ed worked at Fort Detrick as a medical researcher, and he subsequently worked for the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., writing scientific opinions. He finished his working career completing a psychiatric residency at the University of Virginia.
Upon retirement, Ed and Mary enjoyed camping, visiting national parks and taking part in Elderhostel events. They traveled to all 50 states. Some of Ed’s happiest times were spent hovering over maps and guidebooks planning out their next road trip in their camper van.
Ed was a lifelong learner. As a teen, he nurtured his interest in science at the Wagner Free Institute of Science. As a retiree, Ed completed numerous courses at Frederick Community College, with a special interest in computer science and photography. He continued his interest in computers into his mid-90s as a member of a local computer users’ group. Ed was an avid reader and never missed reading the morning newspapers.
Ed was a man of measured words and exemplified the phrase, “still waters run deep.” A typical conversation with Ed would most often be one-sided, with Ed showing few outward signs that he was listening or interested in the topic. But just when hope for a two-sided conversation would fade, Ed would chime in with a funny story that perfectly and succinctly demonstrated a point that you were trying to make, or offer an innovative and practical solution to a problem that had been vexing you for months. Ed had a wonderful, full-hearted laugh.
Ed believed in serving his community and church. He was an original member of the All Saints’ Episcopal Church Over-the-Hill Gang, where he was known as the man who knew every nook and cranny of the church building and grounds. The camaraderie and loyalty of the group were one of Ed’s joys for more than 30 years.
Ed will be remembered by his children, Anne, Charles (Kristin Ohberg), Erin and Patricia. He will also be fondly remembered by his three granddaughters, Anisha, Anjali and Baby; his son-in-law, Guntur Songglongit; and his good friend, Paul Beard. Preceding Ed in death were his wife, Mary Gregg Cornish; his daughter, Barbara; and his brother, Robert Cornish.
Ed will be interred beside his wife at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church columbarium in Frederick, Maryland. A private memorial service will be planned for a later time. Contributions to his memory may be offered to the Mary Gregg Cornish Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of Frederick County. The family would like to extend its deep gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Homewood at Crumland Farms, who cared for, encouraged, loved, and laughed with Ed during his extended stay there.