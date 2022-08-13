Dr. Eric Baldwin

Dr. Eric Thomas Baldwin, age 62, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 24, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Thomas Taylor Baldwin and Joan Carolyn Brooks Baldwinm of Crossville, Tennessee. He was the husband of Kathy Franklin Baldwin, his wife of 36 years.

Eric received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 1982 from Purdue University, and his doctorate in biochemistry in 1990 from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Eric was a respected research scientist in structure-based drug discovery. During his 32-year career, he worked for several major pharmaceutical companies and the National Cancer Institute. Most recently, he was vice president of structural biology and biophysics at ROME Therapeutics in Boston, Massachusetts. He was of the Lutheran faith and had been attending Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville. Eric enjoyed genealogy and gardening, and was an avid reader of Christian theology.