Dr. Eric Baldwin

Dr. Eric Thomas Baldwin, age 62, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born April 24, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was the son of Thomas Taylor Baldwin and Joan Carolyn Brooks Baldwinm of Crossville, Tennessee. He was the husband of Kathy Franklin Baldwin, his wife of 36 years.
Eric received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 1982 from Purdue University, and his doctorate in biochemistry in 1990 from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Eric was a respected research scientist in structure-based drug discovery. During his 32-year career, he worked for several major pharmaceutical companies and the National Cancer Institute. Most recently, he was vice president of structural biology and biophysics at ROME Therapeutics in Boston, Massachusetts. He was of the Lutheran faith and had been attending Linganore United Methodist Church, Unionville. Eric enjoyed genealogy and gardening, and was an avid reader of Christian theology.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by children, Amanda Elizabeth “Libby” Baldwin, of Union Bridge, and Thomas Taylor Baldwin, of New York City; brothers, Richard Baldwin and wife Lisa, of Fletcher, North Carolina, Michael Baldwin and wife Christa, of East Wakefield, New Hampshire, and Christopher Baldwin and wife Vickie, of Carlsbad, California; nephew and godson, Taylor; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Madison, Will, Corbin, Carson, Sierra and Calista; and great-nephew, Walter. He will also be remembered by special friends, Hazel Finneyfrock and Patricia Kidwiler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, with the Rev. Stephen Ricketts, pastor of Linganore United Methodist Church, and Pastor Mark Oldenburg, retired professor from United Lutheran Seminary, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, officiating. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Eric chose to be an organ donor, and the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, Attn: Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Springs Road, Suite 200, Halethorpe, MD 21227, or to United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325, with “Kindling Faith Continued Ed Fund” on the memo line.