Dr. Gene E. Camp, 90, a longtime Frederick resident and oral surgeon, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. at Doey’s House in Hagerstown. He was the loving husband of Nancy Camp for 23 years.
Born Jan. 24, 1930, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Vernon H. and Verah D. (Lott) Camp.
Dr. Camp graduated from Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He attended San Diego State College in California and completed his pre-dental schooling at West Virginia University. He obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry and received his training in oral surgery at the university hospital.
He opened his practice of oral surgery in Frederick in 1962 and continued his practice for several decades until his retirement.
Following his retirement from dentistry, he owned and operated Carroll Creek Antiques on Patrick Street in Frederick from 1990 until 2015, at which time he fully retired to life on the family farm.
Dr. Camp was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Michael Camp and wife, Debbie; his daughter, Jeanne Rossman and husband, Michael; two granddaughters, Allison and Rylee Rossman; a sister-in-law, Betty Jo Camp; a niece, Brenda Braum; and a nephew, Dale Braum.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Bonnie Camp in 1996; his sister, Helen Braum and husband, Carl; and a brother, Harold Camp.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.