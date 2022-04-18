Dr. George W. Greco died of natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 89. George was born on the 27th of March 1932 to his parents Dominic and Laura Greco, originally of Pennsylvania. He was the first born, followed five years later by his brother William, “Bill”.
George grew up in the small Maryland town of Emmitsburg, a community of 1100 people. He attended St. Joseph’s High School, where he was valedictorian in a class of 26 students. Graduating in 1950, he lived at home and received a bachelor’s degree in science at Mount St. Mary’s college, where his father was a professor on the faculty for 45 years. In 1953 he attended the Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, graduating in 1957, with a degree in dentistry.
He then married his high school sweetheart, Frances E. Firor, in June of 1957. In July of 1957 they joined the U.S. Air force, during a military draft and Dr. Greco was accepted into an internship program for a year at an Army hospital in Pennsylvania. It was in this hospital that Dr. Greco developed an interest in periodontology.
Dr. Greco was then assigned for three years to the Pentagon in Washington. Following this assignment, in 1963, he was selected for graduate training at the Ohio State school of Dentistry in Columbus, where he received a master’s degree as a specialist in periodontology.
Over the next several years, the family moved to such locations as Germany, Texas, California, Alaska and then finally Andrews Air Force Base outside of Washington. During this time Frances and George had three loving children, Laura, born in Virginia; Tony, born in Texas; and Michael, born in California.
In 1978 he retired from the Air Force as a colonel in the Dental Corps. He accepted a faculty position in the Department of Periodontology at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Dr. Greco thoroughly enjoyed teaching and the opportunity to impact so many students’ lives. His life was about people. His Christmas-card list was a collection of friends, family and colleagues spanning from high school to college, dental school to the Air force and then UNC.
Dr. Greco is survived by his wife, Dr. Sue Borgschulze; and his three wonderful children, Laura Greco, of Decatur, Georgia, Michael Greco, of Bothell, Washington, and Tony Greco and wife Lisa of Carrboro, North Carolina; and his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Greco of Emmitsburg.
A Memorial service will be held at the Newman Catholic Parish in Chapel Hill, at 218 Pittsboro St., on Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m., with a reception to be held at the Newman Center following. Dr. Greco will be laid to rest at the Mount St. Mary’s Cemetery in his hometown of Emmitsburg.