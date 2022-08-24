Dr. H. Kenneth Shook

Dr. H. Kenneth Shook, 92, of Westminster, Maryland, died Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022, in his sleep before dawn at his family summer home on Beaver Lake, New Jersey. Born March 26, 1930, in Frederick, Maryland, Ken was the son of the late Denver Jacob and Catherine (Burgee) Shook. Dr. Shook was one of four children in the Denver Shook family of Frederick, Maryland. Ken grew up on East Patrick Street. His parents had very different backgrounds. His dad was a farm boy in his youth, and his education was often disrupted by chores and other family duties. For this reason, he lacked a high school diploma, and gained employment as a mechanic, road construction foreman, and Frederick policeman. His mother held a college degree from Hood College. Ken’s grandfather, Amon Burgee, was his hero. Amon was an influential educator and owned the house Ken lived in as a boy, and the farm where Ken and elder brother Charlie spent summers milking cows and harvesting corn. Amon Burgee had a monument in the Frederick cemetery. Ken modeled his life after Amon, seeking ways to succeed, excel and stand out among his peers. Music, sports and helping young people finance and pursue a college education became a means to his success in life.

Ken’s earliest memories are of singing with Charlie. About 1934, when they were 4 and 6, Charlie sang the melody line of songs, mainly hymns, and somehow, Ken produced the words by watching his lips. At the same time, Ken harmonized by generating a tenor flow of notes even though he could not read the notes printed on the pages of music, and no one had taught him how to harmonize. Stepbrother Herman taught Kenny to drive a three-on-the-tree manual shift in his Nash coupe, after returning from World War II service in the Air Force. Herman brought Thomasina, his war bride from Norwich, England, and became the chief of police in Thurmont, Maryland, and friend of several U.S. presidents who stayed at nearby Camp David. Brother Charlie followed the hymns to a pastor’s calling in the Methodist church and retired to Florida. Ken’s sister, Cathy, 17 years younger, worked as a bookkeeper and retired to Myersville, Maryland.