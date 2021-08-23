Dr. James H. "Jim" Gilford

Dr. James “Jim” Harold Gilford, 92, of Frederick, passed on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his residence. Born on October 20, 1928, in Lickingville, PA, to the late Jay C. and Catherine (Nee Howe) Gilford. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Neely Gilford, whom he married on June 15, 1951.
Jim obtained his bachelor’s degree in 1950 at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with distinction from the College of Arts and Sciences. He would earn his Master’s Degree from the University of Illinois in 1952 before going on to get his Doctorate in 1956 from Johns Hopkins University. Jim would start his career as an Assistant Professor of Biology at Gettysburg College. He would later hold various Division Chief Positions with the US Army Biological Laboratories at Fort Detrick in Frederick. Leaving there he became Chairman of the Department of Biology at Hood College. Finally he would become the Chief of the Environmental Effects Branch of the EPA Office of Toxic Substances in Washington, DC, from where he would retire.
Outside of his professional career, Jim held many State appointments, most notable being: Chairman of the MD Department of Game and Inland Fish Trout Advisory Committee, Chairman of the MD DNR Monocacy Scenic River Advisory Board, C&O Canal National Historical Park Advisory Commission, and MD DNR Wild Turkey Advisory Committee. Spanning 3 decades he served on the MD DNR Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission, and Striped Bass Advisory Committee. Jim also was appointed on a federal level to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Striped Bass Advisory Panel and the Department of Commerce Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council serving as chairman for 5 terms.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fly fishing and upland bird hunting. His love for fly fishing led him to become one of the founding members of the Potomac Valley Fly Fisherman, the Mid-Atlantic Council of the Federation of Fly Fishers, a founding member of the Friends of Big Hunting Creek and an active member of the Fly Fishers Club of Harrisburg. He held the position of president with the Eastern Council of the Federation of Fly Fisherman and national president of the Federation of Fly Fisherman. Jim conducted fly fishing schools for the Fenwick Rod Company for over 30 years. Another of his passions was outdoor photography of wildflowers and aquatic insects. For over 42 years he was the author of “The Drumming Log” and “Bassin’ Notes” in the Frederick News Post as well as a featured columnist in numerous outdoor magazines and publications. Among his other accolades, Jim received Maryland’s highest civilian award “Admiral of the Chesapeake”. He was also the recipient of the J. Howard Brown Award for original contributions to Microbiological Research, and Conservationist of the Year Award from the Maryland Wildlife Federation. He was inducted into the Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall Fame 1999.
He is survived by his children, Joan Van Norden and husband Archie of Greencastle, PA, James Gilford and wife Amy of Taneytown, MD, Robert Gilford and wife Gail of Waynesboro, PA, Anne Waters of Catonsville, MD, and Matthew Gilford and longtime girlfriend Jan of Myersville, MD, his grandchildren; Katie Nesci and husband Steve, Joanna Gilford, Jimmy Gilford and wife Mary Kathryn, Andy Gilford and wife Jane, Laura Gilford, Richie Gilford, Maggie Chatfield and husband Thomas, Charlies Waters, Emilee Valentino and husband Aaron, Ashley Van Norden, and Timothy Van Norden, his great grandchildren Henry and Will Nesci, Neely, Charlotte, and Jace Gilford, and Cressida Valentino, his nephews Steve Gilford and wife Beth, and Robert Gilford and wife Cindy, and his niece Kathy Lawson and husband Lucien. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother Robert Gilford and wife Sallie.
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Wednesday August 25, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10am. Burial services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to: C&O Canal Association, P.O. Box 366 Glen Echo, MD 20812-9366, the Monocacy Valley Chapter NWTF, 18622 Brick Store Road, Hampstead, MD 21704, or the Fly Fisher Club of Harrisburg, Attn: Ralph Shires, 200 Poplar Avenue, New Cumberland, PA 17070.
