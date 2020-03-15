Dr. John E. Winters, well-known local educator, died March 6, 2020.
Born in Frostburg, MD, on February 21, 1939, he was the son of the late Alma C. Winters and J. Edwin Winters. John was married to Mary Ross Norman Winters and resided with his family in Braddock Heights. He was a 1956 graduate of LaSalle High School in Cumberland and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Frostburg State University in 1960. His first teaching position was at West Frederick Junior High School, where he taught for three years. From 1963 to 1966 he worked as a graduate teaching assistant at West Virginia University, where he completed his M.A. in English Literature. After his marriage in 1966, he was hired as assistant professor in the English Department at Bethany College in West Virginia, and completed extensive post-M.A. work at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1967, he returned to Frederick County as Humanities Coordinator for Frederick Community College. In 1970, Dr. Winters joined the English Department of Shepherd University. He received his Ph.D. degree in 1975 from the University of Maryland with areas of specialization in the Romanic and Victorian periods. Dr. Winters retired from Shepherd University in 1998.
Over the course of his educational career, Dr. Winters served in numerous professional and civic roles, from national committee work to local endeavors. He was a co-founder of Frederick County Right-To-Life, past President of the Braddock Heights Civic Association, the Braddock Heights Optimist Club, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball coach, and Cultural Arts committee member with the county school system, to name a few of his activities and interests.
Dr. Winters was predeceased by a son, Philip, who died in 1999, and grandson, Christopher, who died in 2002.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Joanna, who resides in Austin, Texas; his son, Michael and his wife, Kimberly and their four children, Aaron, Brooke, Jenna and Kate; and one brother, Joseph L. Winters and wife Alana, of Oakland, Maryland. A private service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Mission of Mercy, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.