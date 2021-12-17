Dr. John Folio, 91, of Frederick, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday Dec. 13, 2021, at the Somerford House, Frederick. He was a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend. He was the husband of the late Lois M. Duty Folio, who died on Aug. 14, 1975, and was also preceded in death by his second wife, Carol Joan Franklin Folio, on Aug. 20, 2020.
He devoted his life to caring for others, loving his family, and sharing his generous heart. Born in Wellsburg, West Virginia, on July 2, 1930, he was the son of the late Peter and Anna Folio. He often referred to the Ohio River as his childhood playground. John enjoyed reminiscing and loved sharing one of his many stories about the time he handmade a wooden sailboat named “BellaDonna” and sailed up and down the Ohio River, as people watched in disbelief from shore, witnessing the only sailboat in view among the many tugboats and barges.
John attended Wellsburg High School, serving as class president, graduating in 1949. John went on and enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country for four years during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree at West Virginia University. He continued his education at West Virginia University, receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery (manga cum laude) in 1962. He then went on to specialize in orthodontics, and he graduated from Ohio State University, earning a master’s degree in orthodontics in 1970.
His long and distinguished government career began in 1962 with the United States Public Health Service, where he served as chief dental officer, a clinical instructor and staff dental officer. He later served as deputy chief, acting chief and senior staff of dentistry with the National Institute of Dental Research, NIH, prior to retirement in 1990. John always felt honored to have chosen a career where he could help people by making a difference in the smiles of his patients.
He was a member of the American Association of Orthodontics, American Dental Association, Delta Sigma Delta, Ohio State University Orthodontic Alumni Foundation, and Omicron Kappa Upsilon. He served on the Board of Governors Scholarship Committee, WVU, and was also a member of USPHS Commissioned Officers Association, retiring as a captain. His most treasured professional accomplishment was serving in the United States Navy. He was very proud to be a veteran.
His many hobbies included his vegetable garden and rooting on the Washington Football Team.
He is survived by his son, Michael P. Folio and wife Angela, of Frederick; stepdaughter, Sherrill Backman (Dave), of Pittsburgh; stepson, Brad Franklin (Tatiana), of Boyds; stepson, Howard Franklin (Rose), of Frederick; stepdaughter, Monica Franklin, of McLean, Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Folio and Nicholas Folio; stepgrandchildren, Carly Franklin, Lauren Franklin, Patience Johnson (Nathanial), Leslie VanVorce (Kevin), David Cusick (Sara), Louis Sarris, Bradley Sarris, Zoe Sarris, Sabrina Franklin and Ludette Viernes; and brother-in law, William Trible (Ann).
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Traci Ann Folio, on May 5, 2003; and a son, Mark Phillip Folio, on March 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 20 at Reasner Funeral Home, 1515 Charles St., Wellsburg, WV 26070. Interment will be at the family plot located in Franklin Cemetery, 360 Washington Pike, Wellsburg, WV 26070-1960.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.