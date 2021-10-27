Dr. John W. "Jack" Campbell

On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Jack Campbell passed away at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness. He was in the presence of his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie (Earl) Campbell; son, John W. Campbell, Jr. and wife Pam; daughter, Colleen Campbell Anoh and husband Kofi; daughter, Cathy Campbell and husband Tim Delaney; and daughter, Kristen Campbell and fiancé Robert Bodmer. He is also survived by grandchildren, Zane Campbell, Ashley Campbell Nusraty and husband Haris, Amber Campbell, Steven Yinger and wife Jennifer, William Anoh, Rita Anoh, Kyle Nolan and wife Judith, Leslie Nolan, Joshua Long and wife Kayla, and Adam Long and wife Breeanna; and great-grandchildren, Carter Campbell Marsh, Landon Nusraty, Chloe Nusraty, Callen Yinger, Lila Yinger, Luke Nolan, Mason Brown; Kadyn Brown, Hunter Long, Savannah Long, Jackson Long, Jacob Long and Jedidiah Long. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David Campbell (wife, Barbara). He is survived by his sister, Lynn Campbell Limon (husband, Ed).
John William “Jack” Campbell was the first child of Elizabeth and Linwood Campbell. Born Dec. 7, 1941, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He grew up in the Lafayette, New Jersey, area and graduated from Newton High School, where he lettered in three varsity sports: football, basketball, and baseball. On July 2, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Lynn Earl.
Jack graduated from Mount St. Mary’s College in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in English.
In 1968, he graduated from the University of Delaware with a master’s degree in special education. Jack then attended Pennsylvania State University, where he received his doctorate in special education in 1970.
He and his family traveled to Reno, Nevada, where he became a professor and administrator at the University of Nevada, Reno where he taught for several years before returning to his alma mater (Mount St. Mary’s College) in 1978 to serve as dean of the college. In 1982, Jack was promoted to vice president for academic affairs, then to the position of provost in 1990. After “retiring” in 2010 as a professor in the education department, he went on to become interim president at Saint John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick, Maryland, for a year.
Jack served on several professional boards over the years and received numerous professional and athletic awards.
Jack authored numerous professional articles and several books, including “Behavior Modification in the Classroom: Strategies for Teachers and Parents”; “Student Discipline and Classroom Management: Preventing and Managing Discipline Problems in the Classroom”; and “Individualized Instruction for the Educationally Handicapped: Teaching Strategies in Remedial and Special Education.”
He was an avid baseball fan (especially the Yankees) and a voracious reader (with his favorite author being Jane Austen). He cherished his wife, Jackie, and loved spending time with his family. He will be missed beyond measure. Fly high, Jack, fly high!
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, MD 21788. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Mount St. Mary’s University’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Emmitsburg, and will be livestreamed on the university website. A celebration of life reception will follow at the seminary dining hall on campus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Education Department of Mount St. Mary’s University, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Thank you.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.