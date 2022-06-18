Dr. Julio J. Perez-Colon passed away peacefully at home at age 92 in the company of his family on May 25, 2022. A beloved member of the community, Julio was born in Havana, Cuba, on July 12, 1929. He studied medicine and graduated from the renowned University of Havana, then practiced anesthesia before he was forced to flee his native country after the Communist revolution in 1959. Like many emigres before him, he had family responsibilities, so he set out to forge a future in the United States. During those transition years, he worked, practiced English, studied for U.S. medical recertification exams and completed a second anesthesia residency at George Washington University Hospital. Through all of this, he persevered with eternal optimism. He established himself in the local community as an anesthesiologist at Frederick Memorial Hospital for over 25 years. He led a very full life in his adopted country, becoming a tennis fanatic and downhill skier in middle age. He loved to regale his family with colorful stories of his youth. An ardent lover of Cuban history, music and cuisine, he was often to be found in the kitchen making his signature Caldo Gallego while listening to Benny More. Julio was a wonderful husband to Loly de las Casas Perez-Colon, father, grandfather and esteemed doctor to the community. He leaves his family a legacy of love, hard work, endurance and everlasting optimism. He is survived by four children and three grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, 1024 W. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611. Burial will follow.