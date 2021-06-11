Dr. Mark Edward Bailey

Dr. Mark Bailey, of Sabillasville, Maryland, passed away in hospice care on June 6, 2021, with his wife holding his hand. He was the beloved husband of Marthanne for almost 16 years, and the very proud father of sons Ben and Zach, who by divine grace had just visited him the morning of his death, showing him recent photos and switching his TV to an action film. His passing was peaceful.
Mark was a popular friend and dentist (aka Doc) who had gentle hands and a soothing manner. He was born to Ed and Marie Bailey in Dundalk, Maryland, in 1955, and was a self-made man with a wonderful sense of humor. With grit and determination he was accepted into the University of Maryland’s School of Dentistry, and after graduating, he practiced for more than 35 years, starting in Catonsville and ending in Glenwood, Maryland. He could accomplish just about anything he put his mind to and found joy in walking in nature, seeing the green flash in Molokai on his 50th birthday, tending the chickens, wreaking havoc on his skid loader, attending Ravens games with family and friends, working Jumble puzzles and listening to Jimmy Buffet.
Surviving in addition to Marthanne, Ben (wife Grace) and Zach are mother, Marie; sister, Patty; niece Brittany (fiance Julian); nephew, Jeff (wife Jen, children Cole and Charlotte); and first wife; Debbie (Newell), the mother of his sons. He will also be missed by his two in-law families, both of whom he loved very much.
Mark never lost his wonder of the sea and initially wanted to study marine biology but eventually chose a different path. He loved to ride his jet ski over hard waves or kayak on calm water and then have some steamed crabs. If you weep for losing him, please imagine that your tears are replenishing the ocean that nourished him.
By his request, there will be no memorial service, but if you wish to make a donation, consider a gift in his memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
And, special to Mark, remember the Psalms “Be still, and know that I am God” because you are resting in his everlasting arms now.