Dr. Marshall Botkin

Dr. Marshall Adrian Botkin, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Botkin (nee Wollman); sister, Bree (Richard) Hayes; nieces and nephews, Jon Levin, Blake Wollman, Ali Levin, Gillian Hayes, Shannon Wollman, Megan Rosenwald and Whitney Wollman; and many loving cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Ginny “Elan” Michelle Botkin; parents, Harvey and Gerry Botkin; and father and mother-in-law, Milton “Babe” and Helen Wollman.
Marshall was a well-liked professor of parks and recreation and then sociology at Frederick Community College for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Junior Fire Company as a firefighter, EMT and board member. A member of the Independent Order Of Oddfellows, serving as Noble Grand and treasurer. He supported and helped build the Banner School in Frederick. He is a member of the Chabad religious organization and devoted many hours in securing and running the Chabad House. He was a visiting professor and lecturer in Russia and the Ukraine, starting a PTSD program that is being duplicated in many areas. He is a published author of books in English and Russian. As a young man, he was the president of an AZA chapter of young men. Recognized for his many philanthropic and humanitarian efforts, he was selected as the local, state and national volunteer of the year.
Services are at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad Lubavitch of Frederick, 1 W. Ninth St., Frederick, MD 21701 or Junior Fire Company No. 2, 535 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. www.sollevinson.com.