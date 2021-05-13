Dr. Mary Jane Keith Wagstaff, age 90, passed away from dementia in Olney, Maryland, on May 4, 2021, encircled by her children. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 1930, daughter of Clarence Keith and Helen Marie Platt.
She graduated from Alma High School at age 16, attended Alma College for two years and then transferred to graduate from Michigan State in 1951. In 1954, she received her Doctor of Medicine from Northwestern University. While interning at Philadelphia General Hospital, she met and married Dr. Chester LeeRoy Wagstaff on April 29, 1955, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. They soon traveled to South India and Sri Lanka to serve as medical missionaries from 1955 to 1958. Later, in Williamson, West Virginia, Mary Jane practiced at Miner’s Memorial Hospital. From 1964-1984, Mary Jane headed the Adult Health Division of the Montgomery County Health Department, including infectious disease and tuberculosis control. A skilled and intuitive physician, she loved practicing medicine.
She was active in many social and professional activities throughout her life, earning awards for her service. In retirement, the Wagstaffs moved to the Lake Linganore community of New Market, Maryland, where Mary Jane continued to be involved in church, community, forestry and diverse activities and hobbies.
Mary Jane lived out her faith-based calling to care for her fellow man professionally and personally, embracing people from all cultures, ethnicities and world views. Both Wagstaffs were known for their hospitality, welcoming friends and family to their home on a nearly daily basis. Mary Jane put everyone at ease with her storytelling and humor, while also listening avidly. She was a devoted mother, loving abundantly, always keeping her family connected closely. Mary Jane highly valued education and assisted many individuals in achieving their own educational dreams. She delighted in long summer stays at her Rock Lake cottage near Alma, her cousins and friends, and visits to Lake Gaston, Virginia, near Chester’s roots and family.
Her memory will be cherished by her survivors: her children and families, Suzanne Baulsir (Bob Baulsir), Chester Wagstaff II and David Wagstaff; her son-in-law, Gary Mendez; grandchildren, Brian Miller, Keith and Brett Baulsir, Collin Mendez, Melissa Mendez Lyons, Tyler and Brandon Mendez, Isabella Rababy-Mendez, and Elizabeth and Caroline Wagstaff; four great-granddaughters, Lily Baulsir, Riley and Emi Mendez, and Juliana Baulsir; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Wagstaff and Edna Warncke; niece, Kimm Brook; nephews, Keith and Charlie Shorr; and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Chester L. Wagstaff; sister, Doris Shorr; and children, Sheryl Wagstaff Mendez and Richard S. Wagstaff. She will be deeply missed by many family members and dear friends.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Matthew Presbyterian Church, 4001 Bel Pre Road, Silver Spring, Maryland, with zoom attendance open for all and in-person attendance for family only. An internment service will be in Vestaburg, Michigan, later this summer, with details later. For zoom links, refer to David, Suzanne or Chester’s Facebook pages.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Sheryl Wagstaff Mendez Scholarship Fund at the University of Richmond, in Richmond, Virginia, or the “Robins Scholarship” at Alma College, Alma, Michigan.