Dr. Robert "Bob" J. Hocken

Dr. Robert “Bob” John Hocken passed away on June 2, 2021, at his home in Concord, North Carolina, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on Feb. 20, 1944, in Dinuba, California, to the late John Alden Hocken and Phoebe Bosworth Hocken. He is also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Hocken; and sister, Ann Hocken.
Bob was educated with a Bachelor of Arts in math and a Bachelor of Arts in physics at Oregon State University, and a Master of Arts in physics and a Ph.D. in physics at State University of New York at Stony Brook.
He was professor emeritus, Department of Mechanical Engineering & Engineering Science, University of North Carolina at Charlotte; past president and emeritus member of Collège International pour la Recherche en Productique (CIRP); chief of the Precision Engineering Division at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST, formerly the National Bureau of Standards (NBS)); and key to the development of the Automated Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF). He received during his career many awards and accolades.
His interests and hobbies included reading, traveling, bicycling and swimming.
Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Dene Giauque Hocken; children, Christopher (Teresa) Hocken, of Oakboro, North Carolina, Michael (Vanessa) Price, of Reva, Virginia, Valerie Price (Brandon Barker), of Concord, North Carolina, Jeffrey (Lisa) Price, of Huntersville, North Carolina, and Joshua (Jennifer) Hocken, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; grandchildren, David Scroger, Victoria, Elizabeth and Michael Price, Sebastian and Phoebe Huggins, Preston and Samantha Price, and Aiden and Autumn Hocken; brother, John (Patricia) Hocken, of Eugene, Oregon; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
