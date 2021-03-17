Dreama Nester, 72, of Woodstock, passed away on March 14, 2021, at her home with her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dreama was the beloved wife of the late Roger Nester, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. Dreama loved to knit and crochet, and she lived to care and give to others.
She is survived by her children, Renee Koontz and husband Terry and Eric Nester and wife Gail; her grandchildren, Amanda Tobery, Julia Koogle, Britney Koogle, Eric “Tony” Nester and Justin Nester; her great-grandchildren, Dreama Nester, Jeremy Everhart, Jacob Everhart, Kashus Cook, L.J. Tobery and Gunner Tobery; her special friends, Gwendy, Dave and Tiffany Keyser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Pastor Terry Nester will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601, or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.