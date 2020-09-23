Duane Robert Durfee, of Frederick, Md., went to be with Jesus on Sept. 20, 2020. He was 77.
Duane was born in Saginaw, Mich., on April 1, 1943 to Robert and Nora Durfee. He grew up on a farm in rural Midland County. Duane attended school in Merrill, Mich., graduating from Merrill High School in 1961. Duane served as a member of the Michigan National Guard from 1963 to 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Seeburger) on Sept. 11, 1965. Duane and Linda lived in Midland, Mich., before moving to Sanford Lake in 1990. Tired of the cold, they wintered in Florida. In 2015, they moved to Frederick, Md., to be closer to their daughters.
Duane followed in his father’s footsteps, starting his own concrete contracting company, Durfee Incorporated, in 1968. Duane worked hard alongside his employees and earned the respect of clients throughout Michigan for his strict attention to detail and meticulous nature. Duane loved his work, and many clients and colleagues became his friends over the years. After a long career, he finally agreed to retire in 2011.
Duane and Linda were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church. Duane was an avid hunter. He also spent many weekends with Linda and his friends salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. Duane and Linda frequently entertained family and friends at their home on Sanford Lake, hosting pig roasts and organizing golf outings. After moving to Maryland, Duane especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by daughter Jill Durfee and husband Dale Heitzig of New Market, Md.; daughter Joni Deyaert and husband Brian of New Market, Md.; brother, Richard Durfee and wife Charlotte of Midland, Mich.; and grandchildren, Olivia and Alec Deyaert, and Sophia and Harry Heitzig. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was especially loved by his Aunt Mart.
Duane’s family would like to thank all his special friends who made the trip from Michigan to Maryland to visit him in his final days. They are also grateful for his wonderful caretakers James, Becca and Susan, and for his Frederick Health Hospice aide, Lindsey.
Memorial contributions can be made in Duane’s honor to Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to his family at ObitMichigan.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Duane’s honor next summer in Midland, Mich.