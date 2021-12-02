Dwayne William Bowlus, 58, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the University of Maryland Hospital.
Born Friday, Oct. 4, 1963, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Roscoe William Bowlus and the late Grace Virginia (Bidle) Bowlus.
Dwayne attended Middletown High School. He was employed with Frederick Ceiling Company for more than 30 years and also worked for the family business Bidle Brothers, Inc. During his youth, he worked part time with Valley Mower Services. Dwayne was vice president of the Washington County Girls Softball League since 1999 and a former member of the Myersville Volunteer Fire Company.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Brenda Sue Bowlus; three daughters, Beth Ann Divel and husband Jordan, of Middletown, Maryland, Jennifer Sue Bowman and husband Matthew, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Courtney Virginia Thompson and husband Travis, of Galax, Virginia; sister, Sherri Lea Taylor and husband Chuck, of Boonsboro, Maryland; and four grandchildren, Adrienne Bowman, Joanna Bowman, Reid Bowman and Nathan Bowman.
Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Washington County Girls Softball League, P. O. Box 550, Williamsport, MD 21795.
