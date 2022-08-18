Dwayne Francis Orndorff, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born Nov. 16, 1968, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Gerald Patrick Orndorff and Mable Gertrude Orndorff (nee Sanders).
Dwayne was an avid hunter, and he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed great times spent with family and close friends. Many fond memories were created. He was employed through Aramark with Hood College in the maintenance department. Dwayne was a very good carpenter and worked in construction for many years.
He is survived by his sister, Angela M. Welty and husband David B. Welty, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Yvonna Fleagle and companion Rusty Gilbert, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. He was the loving uncle of Michael D. Welty and wife Casey, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Patrick M. Welty, of Taneytown, Maryland, and Peyton Fleagle, of Fairfield Pennsylvania. He also had three great-nephews: Michael D. Welty Jr., Mason M. Welty and Benjamin R. Welty.
A private small gathering with family and friends will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Emmitsburg, Maryland.