Dwayne Francis Orndorff

Dwayne Francis Orndorff, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Born Nov. 16, 1968, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Gerald Patrick Orndorff and Mable Gertrude Orndorff (nee Sanders).

Dwayne was an avid hunter, and he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed great times spent with family and close friends. Many fond memories were created. He was employed through Aramark with Hood College in the maintenance department. Dwayne was a very good carpenter and worked in construction for many years.