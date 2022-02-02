Dwayne Lippy

Mr. Dwayne Luther Lippy, 76, of York, PA, passed away on January 27, 2022 at Manor Care Nursing Home in York.
Born September 16, 1945, Dwayne was the son of the late Orville A. and Leahbelle Lippy. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a local business Owner. He enjoyed a good cigar, good food, and good company.
Mr. Lippy is survived by his children, Layla Sharnetzka, Daniel Lippy, Josh Lippy and Jennifer Boidy; his aunt, Alice Blessing Houck and husband Thomas L.; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 4th from 11:00 AM — 12:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.