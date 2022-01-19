Dwayne Masser

Dwayne O. Masser 67 of Supply, NC passed away on Saturday January 15, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Dwayne was born September 6, 1954 in Frederick Maryland and was the son of the late Grayson L. and Charlotte Masser. He owned and operated Tee Time Restaurant in Shallotte, NC. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Terrie Shank Masser; two daughters, Leslie D. Scoggins and husband Leslie of Supply and Amanda J. Danford of Supply; four grandsons, Jerome Scoggins, Nolan Scoggins, Ryan Danford and Fiance Charlee Baxley and Andrew Jones; a sister, Wanda McLeod of Supply; a brother, Rodney Masser and wife, Kim of Frederick, Maryland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday January 21, 2022 at eleven o’clock in the morning at White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia with Reverend Chris Cocker officiating.
Burial will follow in the Gospel Center Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Benton, Gavin McLeod, Jeff Caison, Erick McLeod, Tracy Priest and Bubby Shankle. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandsons . The family will receive friends on Thursday from two o’clock until four o’clock and also from six o’clock until eight o’clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel and other times at Tee Time restaurant beginning at 4:30 pm. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be directed to Gospel Center Baptist Church.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia Chapel 910 754-6848