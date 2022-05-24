R. Dwight Leatherman, 76, of Quincy, passed away on May 20, 2022. Born Feb. 22, 1946, in Frederick, Maryland, he was son of the late Robert D. and Lillian Leatherman.
Dwight was an independent contractor his entire life. He enjoyed bowling; hunting in his younger years; and coaching softball. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Dwight is survived by sons, Robert and wife Leslie, and Michael and wife Nicole; daughters, Darci and husband Cook, and Tanya; and grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Dan, Brian, Amber, Kyle, Lauren, Nathan, Isaiah, Eli and Bryce. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah; son, Douglas; and sister, Nancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Maryland. Inurnment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.