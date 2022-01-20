Dwight Price

Dwight Eugene Price, 60, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 9, 2022 at New Life Assisted Living in Sykesville, MD. Dwight was born March 11, 1961 in Steubenville, OH to Harry Eugene Price and Verla Blanche (Stewart) Price Grant. Dwight was a long time resident of Hagerstown. He was married to his beloved wife for 15 years, Lovise Annette (Leonard) Price, who passed away June 30, 2015.
Dwight graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics and a Master’s Degree in Engineering. He was employed for 29 years at the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command at Fort Ritchie and Fort Detrick, MD as an Electronics Engineer.
Mr. Price will be interred at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD. There are no services planned at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers please provide a contribution to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rsthvn.com