A memorial service for E. Raymond Clingan, of Keymar, who passed away on October 1, 2021 will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodboro. Mr. Clingan’s nephew, Sam Clingan will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mr. Clingan is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Tammy Blevins and Terry Clingan (Sandy); two brothers, Elwood (Geraldine) and Paul Clingan; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Talented in woodworking, he enjoyed making intricate wooden truck and train models. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed photography and feeding birds.
