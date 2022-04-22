Earl Angell

Earl Franklin Angell, age 82, of Mount Airy, died peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born Sept. 9, 1939, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Luther J. and Florance (Koontz) Angell, and beloved husband of Naomi Angell, his wife of 60 years.
Earl worked in plumbing and HVAC for the federal government with the Department of Defense. He was a world traveler and a wonderful craftsman. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking with his sister; raising rabbits; fishing the Monocacy River that ran through the family farm; and taking the family on picnics in the back of the truck. He could regularly be found tending to the garden he loved.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by children, Brenda (Ernie) Hughes, of Monrovia, Janet (Dan) Peak, of Taneytown, Michael (Amiee) Angell, of Westminster, Kathy (Andrew) Koller, of Sykesville, and Judi Poss (Tom Byard), of Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nathan, Angelica, Ben, Rebecca, Maxwell, Alexander, Cody, Heather, Zackery, Abigail, Gregory, Sabrena and Meranda; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Eugene Angell. Earl was predeceased by granddaughter, Jessica; and siblings, Louella, Grace, Doris, Ruth, Leroy and Albert.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Taneytown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl’s memory can be made to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771 (mount-airy-volunteer-fire-company-inc.square.site), or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701 (frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx).
Online condolences may be offered at myersdurborawfh.com.